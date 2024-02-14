Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Grows By 90.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,139. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

