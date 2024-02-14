Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Grows By 90.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,139. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
