Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Rises By 168.2%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLYW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 701.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Leafly by 414.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLYW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Leafly has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.