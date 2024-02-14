Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declines By 39.9%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 197,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,975. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

