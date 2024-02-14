Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Rises By 72.1%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 18,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,704. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.