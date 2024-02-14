Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Decreases By 12.2%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $496,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 294,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

