Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Decreases By 12.2%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 294,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
