Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Rises By 236.4%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Source Capital by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 29,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

