Short Interest in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Drops By 12.5%

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southport Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southport Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southport Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southport Acquisition during the second quarter worth $827,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southport Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Southport Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southport Acquisition alerts:

Southport Acquisition Price Performance

PORT stock remained flat at $10.73 during trading on Wednesday. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Southport Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

About Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.