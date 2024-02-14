Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases By 184.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $187.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15. The company has a market cap of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $190.47.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

