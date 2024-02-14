Short Interest in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expands By 19.3%

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,686. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 788.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Activity

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $18,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,843,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

