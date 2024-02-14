Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Declines By 20.2%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

VRCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 82,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.89. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $8.69.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,067,728.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,337,691 shares of company stock worth $7,938,546. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

