Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Decreases By 36.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

