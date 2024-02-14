Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 729,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.77. 178,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $637,059 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

