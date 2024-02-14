SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $316.63 million and $31.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,828.19 or 0.99126419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00174090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00024268 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,516,182.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31110719 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $29,072,678.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.