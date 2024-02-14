Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skeena Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:SKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 301,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
