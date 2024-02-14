Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $99,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 301,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

