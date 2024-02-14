Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,391 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 339,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,225. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.50. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

