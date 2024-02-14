Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

SWKS opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

