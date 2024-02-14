SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Down 0.1%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 8,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

