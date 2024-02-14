SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.78. 11,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

