Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,553.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,553 ($19.61) and last traded at GBX 1,528 ($19.30), with a volume of 136294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,483 ($18.73).
SCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.52) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.45) price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.
In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($385,381.37). Insiders acquired a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $43,686 in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
