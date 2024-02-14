Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,600 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the January 15th total of 453,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 281,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

