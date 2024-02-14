SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Hits $15.36 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $503,864.52 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

