Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 606,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,480. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

