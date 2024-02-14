Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.90 million and approximately $335.39 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015415 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.81 or 1.00035113 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00182192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00804273 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,921.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.