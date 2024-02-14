Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 32,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

SWN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 18,944,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,979,748. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.