Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

