Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.30.
Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Special Opportunities Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.