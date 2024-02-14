Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 530,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Spire Global Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 182,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,813. The company has a market cap of $235.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In related news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 725,343 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

