Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of SII traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 122,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,646. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5,214.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

