Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.48. 7,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 19,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The firm has a market cap of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGDJ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

