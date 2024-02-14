Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 47,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 37,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Spruce Power Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

