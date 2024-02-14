SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.48.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

