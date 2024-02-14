SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Shares Up 0.5%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 63,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get SSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSEZY

SSE Stock Down 2.0 %

SSE Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.