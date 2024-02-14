Stairway Partners LLC Sells 17,748 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.
VTEB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 2,362,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,568. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
