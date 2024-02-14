Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 602,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 59,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,275. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $871.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

