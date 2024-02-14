Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.07

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.07 and last traded at C$110.56, with a volume of 75637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$114.62.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$106.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.