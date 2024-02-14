State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

