Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $154.16 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,545.11 or 1.00029495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00013581 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00172634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03921283 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,175,985.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

