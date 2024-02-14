Status Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $154.03 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,958.55 or 1.00028800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013602 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00173172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03921283 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,175,985.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.