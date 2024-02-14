Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 160.6% in January

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 37,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Steakholder Foods has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

