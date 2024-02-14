Steem Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $105.79 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,682,671 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

