StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APAC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,356 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

