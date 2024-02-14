StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Charles M. Lyon Sells 15,552 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
