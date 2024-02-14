Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $149.91 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.60 or 0.05340824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00080713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,676,247 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

