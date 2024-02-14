Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.65. 969,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $348.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.20.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,975 shares of company stock valued at $86,664,513. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.