Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $347.80

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $347.80 and last traded at $346.95, with a volume of 868658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.80.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,975 shares of company stock worth $86,664,513. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

