S&U plc (LON:SUS) Plans GBX 35 Dividend

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U stock opened at GBX 1,949.50 ($24.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.86 million, a P/E ratio of 720.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 47.78, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,850 ($23.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,193.72.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.85), for a total value of £143,325 ($181,011.62). 82.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

