Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $41.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015194 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.51 or 1.00077205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00174190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00019851 USD and is down -45.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

