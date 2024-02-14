Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 92,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 326,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 86,193 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 3.7 %

SUP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.66. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

