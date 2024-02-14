Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 5,780 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 705,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.