SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SuRo Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,265. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at SuRo Capital

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $76,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,854.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,115 shares of company stock worth $221,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 641,911 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.