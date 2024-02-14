SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SuRo Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,265. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
Insider Activity at SuRo Capital
In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $76,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,854.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,115 shares of company stock worth $221,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
