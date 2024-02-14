Susan Williamson Ross Sells 250 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25.
Shares of NVR stock traded up $137.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7,486.92. 7,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,034.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,402.84. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,000.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7,617.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $246,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,370,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
